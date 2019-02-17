शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

करोल बाग होटल हादसा: अर्पित पैलेस का मालिक गिरफ्तार, आज कोर्ट में पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 09:42 AM IST
राकेश गोयल
राकेश गोयल - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
करोलबाग के होटल अर्पित पैलेस अग्निकांड के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच ने होटल के मालिक राकेश गोयल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इसी होटल में अग्निकांड के दौरान पांच महिलाओं और एक बच्चे समेत 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए थे। इस मामले में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। क्राइम ब्रांच राकेश गोयल को आज अदालत में पेश करेगी।
बता दें कि दिल्ली सरकार ने करोल बाग के होटल अर्पित पैलेस में आग लगने की घटना के बाद सख्त कदम उठाया है। सरकार ने इलाके के 30 होटलों के फायर अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र (एनओसी) को रद्द कर दिया है। साथ ही एमसीडी से संबंधित होटलों को सील करने के लिए कहा है।
 

karol bagh hotel fire delhi police crime branch hotel arpit palace rakesh goel करोल बाग होटल अग्निकांड
