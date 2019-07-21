शहर चुनें

Kargil victory run flagged off from Vijay Chowk

कारगिल विजय दौड़ शुरू, बड़ी संख्या में शामिल हुए उत्साहित लोग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 07:05 AM IST
विजय दौड़
विजय दौड़ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली के विजय चौक से कारगिल विजय दौड़ शुरू हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अश्वनी कुमार ने झंडी दौड़ की शुरुआत की। 
आपको बता दें कि इस दौड़ का आयोजन कारगिल विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में किया गया है। विजय चौक से शुरू हुई यह दौड़ इंडिया गेट पर खत्म होगी। इसमें उत्साहित लोग बड़ी संख्या में शामिल हुए हैं।  

