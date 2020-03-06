शहर चुनें

सोशल मीडिया पर भिड़े कपिल मिश्रा और सौरभ भारद्वाज, नार्को टेस्ट पर तू-तू, मैं-मैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 12:07 AM IST
कपिल मिश्रा
कपिल मिश्रा - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा और आप नेता सौरभ भारद्वाज सोशल मीडिया पर भिड़ गए हैं। कपिल मिश्रा ने एक जवाबी ट्वीट में सौरभ भारद्वाज को ही नहीं आप के मुखिया अरविंद केजरीवाल और संजय सिंह को भी नार्को टेस्ट की धमकी दी है। 
कपिल ने लिखा है- हां मैं हार कर भी सड़कें खुलवाने के लिए खड़ा था, आप जीत कर भी दंगाइयों के पीछे छुपे थे। दुबारा सुनो, केजरीवाल, संजय सिंह और अमानतुल्ला तीनों का एक साथ नार्को करवा लो, वो डरकर न भागे तो मैं भी तैयार हूं। 


इससे पहले सौरभ भारद्वाज ने खुद को जीता हुआ विधायक बताते हुए कपिल से नार्को टेस्ट की बात ट्वीट के जरिये कही थी। 
