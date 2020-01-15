शहर चुनें

जेएनयू हिंसा में नाम घसीटे जाने पर राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग पहुंची डीयू छात्रा कोमल शर्मा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 11:22 AM IST
JNU Violence: komal sharma du student reach ncw for maligning her name write police media houses
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में 5 जनवरी को हुई हिंसा में डीयू की छात्रा कोमल शर्मा का नाम घसीटे जाने पर आज उसने राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग से संपर्क किया है। कोमल ने शिकायत की है कि इस पूरे मामले में उसका नाम बदनाम करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
इसके साथ ही कोमल ने मीडिया संस्थानों और दिल्ली पुलिस को भी खत लिखकर इस मामले में ध्यान रखने को कहा है। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें जिस तरह से इस पूरे मामले में बदनाम किया जा रहा है वह ठीक नहीं है।

गौरतलब है कि जेएनयू हिंसा में चेक शर्ट में दिखी लड़की को कहा जा रहा है कि वह डीयू में पढ़ने वाली कोमल शर्मा हैं। यही वजह है कि कोमल को राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग के पास जाना पड़ा।

 
abvp left student union left abvp jnu semester registration jnu jnu violence jnu 2020 delhi high court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Safalta

