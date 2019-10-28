शहर चुनें

JNU Students protest over hostel fee hike and electricity charges

जेएनयू में हॉस्टल फीस और बिजली बिल बढ़ाने के खिलाफ छात्रों का हंगामा, जमकर की नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 06:55 PM IST
जेएनयू छात्रों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन
जेएनयू छात्रों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) में सोमवार को छात्रों ने हॉस्टल फीस और बिजली के दाम बढ़ोत्तरी किए जाने को लेकर जमकर हंगामा किया। छात्रों के प्रदर्शन की वजह से डीन जगदीश कुमार और प्रोफेसर उमेश कदम बीमार पड़ गए। 
बड़ी संख्या में छात्रों ने इंटर हॉस्टल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (आईएचए) के बाहर खड़े होकर जेएनयू प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। छात्रों की मांग है कि प्रशासन बढ़ाए गए होस्टल फीस और बिजली के बिल को वापस ले।



 
jnu jnu student protest
