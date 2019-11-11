दिल्लीः जेएनयू से बाहर आया फीस वृद्धि के खिलाफ आंदोलन, सड़कों पर उतरे हजारों छात्र

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union organises protest over different issues including fee hike, outside university campus. A protester says,'For last 15 days, we're protesting against fee hike. At least 40% students come from poor background,how'll these students study here?' pic.twitter.com/uurYQLNtga— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019
Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union organises protest over different issues including fee hike, outside university campus. pic.twitter.com/KGU8epEOwD— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर हमला करते हुए लिखा कि उप्र बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने साफ कह दिया है कि उन्हें DHFL पर जरा भी विश्वास नहीं है।
11 नवंबर 2019