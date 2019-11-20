शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Indian Youth Congress stages a protest against the removal of SPG

गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने के खिलाफ युवा कांग्रेस ने किया प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 05:56 PM IST
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय युवा कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार सुबह दिल्ली में गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। उनका कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है। 
गौरतलब है कि पिछले दिनों केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और राहुल गांधी को मिली एसपीजी सुरक्षा को वापस ले लिया है।

गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाए जाने को लेकर मंगलवार को भी लोकसभा में जमकर बहस हुई थी। कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने इस मामले के आधार पर केंद्र सरकार पर खूब निशाना साधा था।
congress news sonia gandhi priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi
