केजरीवाल के मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत के 16 ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 10:52 AM IST
kailash gahlot
kailash gahlot
ख़बर सुनें
केजरीवाल सरकार में परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत के दिल्ली और गुरुग्राम स्थित 16 ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी जारी है। कैलाश गहलोत नजफगढ़ से आप विधायक हैं।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस वक्त कैलाश गहलोत के वसंत कुंज स्थित आवास के साथ ही ब्रिस्क इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एंड डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड और कॉरपोरेट इंटरनेशनल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज लिमिटेड में छापेमारी जारी है। 

kailash gahlot income tax department
Amazon Amazon

