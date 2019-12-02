शहर चुनें

दिल्ली एनसीआर की 25 कंपनियों में आयकर का छापा, कर भुगतान में लापरवाही की शिकायत पर उठाया कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 07:01 PM IST
आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो)
आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने सोमवार को दिल्ली एनसीआर के कई जगहों पर अचानक छापा मारा, जिससे तमाम कारोबार सेक्टर में हड़कंप मच गया। केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड ने बताया कि विभाग के इस छापे में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, खनन और अचल संपत्ति का कारोबार करने वाली कई कंपनियां शामिल थीं। 
बताया गया कि आयकर विभाग ने दिल्ली एनसीआर की कंपनियों के 25 से अधिक परिसरों में छापा मारा। बोर्ड ने बताया कि जिन कंपनियों के पास बिना विवरण के 250 करोड़ से ज्यादा नगद पैसे रखे थे, उन्हें सीज कर लिया गया है। जहां छापा मारा गया है, उनके खिलाफ कई संपत्तियों के लेनदेन के बाद कर भुगतान नहीं करने की भी शिकायतें हैं।  
जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Disclaimer

