दिल्ली एनसीआर की 25 कंपनियों में आयकर का छापा, कर भुगतान में लापरवाही की शिकायत पर उठाया कदम

Central Board of Direct Taxes: Cash ledgers containing details of unaccounted cash receipts of more than Rs. 250 crore have been seized. The group also did not pay taxes on several property transactions. https://t.co/8LizxwBWN4— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजधानी दिल्ली में सात साल पहले निर्बया के साथ हुई दर्दनाक हिंसा को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को कहा कि निर्भया के लिए पूरा देश सड़कों पर उतर आया था। उस घटना को अब कई साल बीच चुके हैं।
2 दिसंबर 2019