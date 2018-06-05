शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   in delhi vivek vihar encounter between police and criminals 1 dead 1 injured fleeing after car theft

दिल्लीः कार चुरा कर भाग रहे बदमाशों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़, 1 बदमाश ढेर एक जख्मी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 11:25 AM IST
मुठभेड़
मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के विवेक विहार में मंगलवार सुबह-सुबह ही बदमाशों और पुलिस के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़ हुई जिसमें एक बदमाश ढेर हो गया।
वहीं एक अन्य बदमाश बुरी तरह से घायल है जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। दरअसल आज सुबह-सुबह दो चोर दिल्ली के विवेक विहार इलाके में एक कार चोरी कर भागने का प्रयास कर रहे थे।

इस बात की सूचना पुलिस को मिल गई और वह बदमाशों का पीछा करने लगी। इसी में बदमाशों और पुलिस के बीच फायरिंग होने लगी।

इसी मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश को गोली लगी और उसकी मौत हो गई वहीं दूसरा बदमाश गोली लगने से बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। पुलिस दोनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर मामले की जांच कर रही है। 

अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
encounter in delhi vivek vihar delhi police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

This way of lighting lamp in the temple can stay away you from Ketu wrath
Religion

मंदिर में दीपक जलाने का ये है सही तरीका, राहू-केतु के प्रकोप से रहेंगे दूर

5 जून 2018

Operation Blue Star
Chandigarh

ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार: 34 साल, बगावत, बर्बरता, ब्रिटेन और बवाल...पढ़ें खौफनाक कहानी

5 जून 2018

Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

संजय दत्त के साथ रिश्ते को दुनिया के सामने नहीं लाना चाहती थीं माधुरी, 'संजू' में शूट हुआ सीन कटवाया

5 जून 2018

माधवन गुप्ता
Success Stories

माधवन गुप्ता ने यूं ही क्रैक नहीं किया NEET, इनके पढ़ने के तरीके ने सबको हैरान कर दिया

5 जून 2018

These totkas will help you to achieve success in life
Metaphysical

सफलता पाने के लिए आजमाएं ये 5 अचूक टोटके, लोग भी पूछेंगे तरक्की का राज

5 जून 2018

अरमान कोहली
Bollywood

अरमान कोहली ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के बाल पकड़ जमीन पर दे मारा, सलमान खान के साथ है खास रिश्ता

5 जून 2018

Peon
Weird Stories

कैमरे में कैद हुई महिला जज के चपरासी की गंदी हरकत, वीडियो देखते ही कर दिया सस्पेंड

5 जून 2018

COUPLE
Weird Stories

एक राज के खुलते ही बर्बाद हो गई शादी, पति ने कंपनी पर ठोका केस, वायग्रा से जुड़ा है मामला

5 जून 2018

plane
Weird Stories

प्लेन में सवार हुआ ऐसा शख्स,बिना हिले-डुले कई यात्रियों को कर डाला बेहोश,स्टाफ ने ऐसे बचाई जान

5 जून 2018

pregnant women
Relationship

पत्नी के गर्भवती होते ही तनाव में आ जाते हैं पति, जानिए टेंशन के 5 कारण

5 जून 2018

Most Read

62 IITians terminates in Kanpur due to Weaker in studies, have a chance for Mercy appeals
Kanpur

कानपुर: पढ़ाई में कमजोर 62 आईआईटीयंस किए गए टर्मिनेट, मर्सी अपील का मिलेगा मौका

आईआईटी में पढ़ाई में कमजोर 62 आईआईटीयंस को प्रोग्राम से टर्मिनेट कर दिया गया है। इसमें 45 स्नातक और 17 परास्नातक के बताए जा रहे हैं।

5 जून 2018

police filed Chargesheet against 59 people including Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav in protest case 2014
Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया और योगेंद्र यादव समेत 59 लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने दायर की चार्जशीट

5 जून 2018

स्टेशन
National

मुगल सराय स्टेशन हुआ अब पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन

5 जून 2018

कानपुर में सीएम योगी
Kanpur

WHO की रिपोर्ट के बाद वर्ल्ड लेवल पर कानपुर की छवि सुधारेंगे CM योगी, आज करेंगे सबसे बड़ी सराहनीय पहल

5 जून 2018

gb pant hospital
Delhi NCR

जीबी पंत : मोबाइल से एक्सरे का फोटो लेकर डॉक्टरों को दिखाते हैं मरीज

5 जून 2018

Bihar: Girls in Balika Grih of Muzaffarpur physically abused
Bihar

बिहार: नेताओं और अधिकारियों के घर भेजी जाती थीं सुधारगृह की लड़कियां, खुलासे से मचा हड़कंप

2 जून 2018

सीएम याेगी अादित्यनाथ
Kanpur

आज CM योगी इस शहर में काटेंगे चालान और खुलवाएंगे चौराहों का जाम

5 जून 2018

सीएम याेगी अादित्यनाथ
Kanpur

कानपुर पहुंचे CM योगी, इन योजनाअों का करेंगे लोकार्पण

5 जून 2018

किसान आंदोलन
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में फल, सब्जी व दूध की आपूर्ति प्रभावित, 30 से 50 फीसदी तक बढे़ दाम

5 जून 2018

राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी
Kanpur

हरदोई में हुआ बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन विद्यालय की स्लैब ढही, कई मजदूरों के दबे होने की आशंका

4 जून 2018

Related Videos

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

चार महीने पहले जिस अंकित सक्सेना की हत्या हुई थी जिसका आरोप एक मुस्लिम परिवार पर लगा था उस अंकित के घरवालों ने अपने घर पर इफ्तार की दावत दी। इसके पीछे उनका मकसद धर्म के नाम पर समाज में व्याप्त खाई को पाटना था।

4 जून 2018

UTTARAKHAND 3:01

हाई अलर्ट : मौसम हुआ बेरहम, उत्तराखंड में चार जगह फटे बादल

1 जून 2018

CNG PRICE 1:28

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सीएनजी डेढ़ रुपये तक महंगी

28 मई 2018

हत्या 1:44

VIDEO: शाम ढलते ही युवक की ऐसे हुई बीच चौराहे पर हत्या

27 मई 2018

हादसा 1:43

VIDEO: दिल्ली में तेज रफ्तार बनी कहर, ऐसे उड़ गए गाड़ी के परखच्चे

24 मई 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.