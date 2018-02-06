अपना शहर चुनें

Auto Expo 2018: ऐसे रहेंगे सुरक्षा के खास इंतजाम..

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:50 PM IST
in auto expo 2018 tight security will be there
auto expo 2018 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नॉलेज पार्क स्थित एक्सपो मार्ट में बुधवार से शुरू हो रहे ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने कमर कस ली है। किसी भी खतरे से निपटने के लिए 25 एटीएस (एंटी टेरेरिजम स्क्वॉयड) कमांडो की तैनाती की गई है।

इसी कड़ी में डीएम बीएन सिंह, डीआईजी/एसएसपी लव कुमार और एसपी-देहात सुनीति ने ऑटो एक्सपो की सुरक्षा के लिए लगाई गई फोर्स को दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

एसपी-देहात सुनीति ने बताया कि ऑटो एक्सपो में चाक-चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कर दी गई है। सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिस अधिकारी व जवानों को कई दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

सबसे पहले यातायात पुलिसकर्मी व्यवस्था बनाते दिखाई देंगे। आयोजकों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि पहली पार्किंग 75 फीसदी फुल होते ही पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दें, जिससे समय रहते पुलिसकर्मी वाहनों को दूसरी पार्किंग की ओर भेजना शुरू कर दें।

इसके अलावा किसी स्थान पर भीड़ अधिक दिखती है या रास्ता बाधित होता है, तो इसकी सूचना पर भी पुलिस तुरंत व्यवस्था संभालेगी।

आयोजन स्थल को छह जोन में बांटकर सभी जोन की जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग सीओ को दी गई है। एटीएस कमांडो मेन गेट के भीतर गश्त करते रहेंगे और निगरानी रखेंगे।
महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के विशेष प्रबंध
