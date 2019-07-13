जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Police: IED module was busted in Shopian, today. 2 persons have been arrested. Incriminating material recovered; a case has been registered. Further investigation is going on. pic.twitter.com/eIO6S1LYnw— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
आप सांसद संजय सिंह ने पश्चिमी दिल्ली में स्थित मटियाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव खरखड़ी नाहर को गोद लिया है।
13 जुलाई 2019