Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   IED module busted in Shopian today two persons arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 07:23 PM IST
जम्मू और कश्मीर पुलिस ने शनिवार को शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया जिसमें 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस मामले में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल आगे की जांच चल रही है। 
shopian ied arrest jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
