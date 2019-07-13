जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

जम्मू और कश्मीर पुलिस ने शनिवार को शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़ किया जिसमें 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस मामले में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। फिलहाल आगे की जांच चल रही है।

Jammu and Kashmir Police: IED module was busted in Shopian, today. 2 persons have been arrested. Incriminating material recovered; a case has been registered. Further investigation is going on. pic.twitter.com/eIO6S1LYnw