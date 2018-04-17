शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   home ministry removed 9 advisors of kejriwal government including atishi marlena and raghav chadha

केजरीवाल सरकार को बड़ा झटका, गृह मंत्रालय ने राघव चड्ढा समेत 9 सलाहकारों को हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 05:42 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल
केजरीवाल सरकार को बड़ा झटका देते हुए गृह मंत्रालय ने उसके 9 सलाहकारों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। गृह मंत्रालय ने आतिशी मार्लेना और राघव चड्ढा समेत 9 सलाहकारों को उनके पद से हटा दिया है। इसमें केजरीवाल और उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के सलाहकार भी हैं।
गृहमंत्रालय ने इन नियुक्तियों को रद्द करने के पीछे तर्क दिया है कि यह नियुक्तियां वैध नहीं है। बता दें कि यह 9 सलाहकार तीन साल से केजरीवाल सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों से जुड़े हुए थे।

इनमें आतिशी मार्लेना और राघव चड्ढा बड़े नाम हैं। बता दें कि आतिशी शिक्षा विभाग में सलाहकार हैं और राघव चड्ढा वित्तीय मामलों के सलाहकार थे। इन पर इस तरह की कार्रवाई होने पर केजरीवाल सरकार ने कहा है कि तीन साल बाद ये नियुक्तियां रद्द करना बहुत गलत है।

सरकार का तर्क है कि सलाहकार के पदों पर नियुक्तियां मुख्यमंत्री ही करता है ऐसे में ये नियुक्तियां रद्द करना सरकार के काम में बाधा पहुंचाना है।
 
delhi government raghav chadha atishi marlena

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

जिस कार में पीएम मोदी को मिली सिर्फ बैठने की इजाजत, ऐसी लिमोजिन कार के मालिक हैं बॉलीवुड के किंग खान

17 अप्रैल 2018

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस पर इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के तेवर सबसे तल्ख, 5 दिन में दिए 5 आग उगलते बयान

17 अप्रैल 2018

Karishma Tanna
Television

टीवी की इस नई 'नागिन' को देखकर भूल जाएंगे मौनी रॉय को, आधी रात शूट हुआ प्रोमो

17 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

ऑडिशन के लिए बिग बॉस ने रख दी ऐसी शर्त, शुरू होते ही आसमान पर पहुंचेगी TRP

17 अप्रैल 2018

5 bollywood films superhit on box office 2018
Bollywood

2018 में ये 5 फिल्में रहीं सुपरहिट, किसी ने 300 करोड़ का आंकड़ा किया पार तो कोई बनीं हाईएस्ट ओपनर

17 अप्रैल 2018

bride
Weird Stories

मंडप में दूल्हे की एक झलक देखते ही बिदक गई दुल्हन, वरमाला से पहले 'तलाक' दे डाला

17 अप्रैल 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

'मुगल' में एक बड़ी शर्त पर काम करने को तैयार हुए आमिर, सलमान और अक्षय ठुकरा चुके थे फिल्म

17 अप्रैल 2018

शिल्पा शेट्टी
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने फिल्मों से बनाई दूरी, नए शो में लड़कियां एक साथ तीन लोगों को करेंगी डेट

17 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान में करीब 30 सालों बाद उठने जा रही डोली, जानिए सोनम की शादी से जुड़ी 5 रोचक बातें

17 अप्रैल 2018

priya prakash
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की गोद में आते ही बच्चे ने की मासूम हरकत तो हंस पड़े आसपास के लोग, वीडियो देखें

17 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

चैलचौक और पधर में सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, 11 घायल, तीन गंभीर
Mandi

चैलचौक और पधर में सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, 11 घायल, तीन गंभीर

चैलचौक और पधर में सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, 11 घायल, तीन गंभीर

17 अप्रैल 2018

कानपुर की तमाम एटीएम मशीनों में कैश खत्म
Kanpur

पब्लिक बोलः 'ये क्या हो रहा है भैया'-मार्केट से 2000 के नोट गायब, एटीएम मशीन कैशलेस

17 अप्रैल 2018

gangrape
Lucknow

हजरतगंज में युवती को बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म, विरोध पर कर दिया ये हाल

17 अप्रैल 2018

भव्य कैलाश मानसरोवर भवन का नक्शा पास, जल्द शुरू होगा काम
Ghaziabad

भव्य कैलाश मानसरोवर भवन का नक्शा पास, जल्द शुरू होगा काम

17 अप्रैल 2018

Himachal govt directions no expenses on shawls and flowers in school programmes
Shimla

सरकारी खर्चों पर लगाम के लिए जयराम सरकार की एक और पहल

17 अप्रैल 2018

प्रेमी ने शादी से किया इंकार तो युवती ने फंदा लगाया
Ghaziabad

प्रेमी ने शादी से किया इंकार तो युवती ने फंदा लगाया

17 अप्रैल 2018

पत्रकार अनुज के पांच हमलावर गिरफ्तार
Ghaziabad

पत्रकार अनुज के पांच हमलावर गिरफ्तार

17 अप्रैल 2018

special vigilance unit raid on house of muzaffarpur ssp vivek kumar
Bihar

बिहार : मुजफ्फरपुर के SSP के ठिकानों पर छापा, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी

17 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह से मिले विधायक
Meerut

अमित शाह से मिले विधायक, क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए मांगी सौगात

17 अप्रैल 2018

प्रदेश का पहल पिंक टायलेट कौशांबी में शुरू
Ghaziabad

प्रदेश का पहल पिंक टायलेट कौशांबी में शुरू

17 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पुजारी ने महिला से की छेड़खानी तो ऐसे धुन दिया गया

ग्रेटर नोएडा में एक पुजारी को छेड़खानी के आरोप में गांववालों ने खूब पीटा। दरअसल इस पुजारी पर आरोप है कि वो एक विधवा पर अपने साथ रहने का लगातार दबाव डाल रहा था।

16 अप्रैल 2018

रोहिंग्या आग 1:18

दिल्ली में रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के कैम्प में लगी भीषण आग, सबकुछ खाक

16 अप्रैल 2018

गुरुग्राम 3:00

VIDEO: फेसबुक के दोस्तों ने किया छात्रा से गैंगरेप, अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर तुड़वाई शादी

15 अप्रैल 2018

टेड एक्स 1:21

TEDx DELHI चैप्टर में अमर उजाला बना मीडिया पार्टनर, सक्सेस मंत्रा जानने के लिए रविवार पहुंचे यहां

14 अप्रैल 2018

आग 1:37

देखिए, आग में जलकर खाक हुआ पूरा परिवार

13 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केजरीवाल सरकार को दिए निर्देश, EDMC और NDMC को जारी करें फंड

16 अप्रैल 2018

Delhi government says private schools will not be increased fees on the basis of 7th Pay Commission
National

मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूलों को झटका, 7वें वेतन आयोग के नाम पर नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे फीस

10 अप्रैल 2018

kejriwal baijal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार और राजनिवास में एक बार फिर ठनी, ये है मामला

7 अप्रैल 2018

delhi budget
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बजट : हर साल 25 हजार लोगों कों मिलेंगे रोजगार - अरविंद केजरीवाल

23 मार्च 2018

delhi budget
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बजट 2018-19: जानें केजरीवाल सरकार के तीसरे बजट किसको क्या मिला

22 मार्च 2018

मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

दिल्ली का बजट आज पेश होगा, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य पर रहेगा ध्यान, मुफ्त पानी, सस्ती बिजली भी लिस्ट में

22 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.