Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Haryana palwal 25 year old dead body found in suspicious condition

पलवलः लहूलुहान अवस्था में मिला युवक का शव, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पलवल Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 10:36 AM IST
हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद से सटे पलवल में आज सुबह एक युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी मच गई। घटना की सूचना पाते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पलवल में 25 वर्षीय युवक की तेजधार हथियार से गोदकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवक का शव प्रकाश कॉलोनी में लहूलुहान अवस्था में मिला है।

मृतक की पहचान योगेंद्र पुत्र सतीश निवासी इंडरी के रूप में हुई है। इस मामले की जांच कैम्प थाना पुलिस कर रही है।
crime in palwal crime in faridabad murder in palwal palwal police
