Delhi NCR › Gurugram › loot by couple on the gun point

बदमाशों ने बंदूक की नोंक पर दंपत्ति को लूटा

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 12:33 AM IST
बदमाशों ने बंदूक दिखाकर दंपती को लूटा
गुरुग्राम। इफको चौक से ऑटो रिक्शा में पत्नी के साथ आ रहे युवक को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने बंदूक दिखाकर लूटपाट की। दंपती के विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने उन्हें गोली मारने की धमकी दी, जिससे वह डर गए। वारदात के बाद बदमाश फरार हो गए। घटना के एक दिन बाद दंपती ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी। सेक्टर-40 थाना पुलिस ने बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, मोयाल कॉलोनी निवासी नरेंद्र कुमार बख्शी ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ मंगलवार सुबह 4 बजे इफको चौक से घर आने के लिए ऑटो रिक्शा पकड़ा। जब उनका ऑटो इफको चौक से सेक्टर-31 रोड की ओर मुड़ा तो बाइक पर आए दो बदमाशों ने ओवरटेक कर ऑटो रूकवा लिया और वारदात को अंजाम दिया।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
crime
एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi

देश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल एम्स ने किया सोशल मीडिया से किनारा

सोशल मीडिया पर देश का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल दिल्ली एम्स खामोश है। हर दिन करीब 50 से ज्यादा लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एम्स को टैग करते हुए मदद मांग रहे हैं, लेकिन अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) की ओर से कोई जानकारी नहीं मिलती है।

5 दिसंबर 2019

दूध
Delhi NCR

सर्दी आते ही बढ़ जाता है नकली दूध का कारोबार, दूधिया ऐसे बनाते हैं जहरीला दूध

5 दिसंबर 2019

hand cuff
India News

तीन करोड़ की प्रॉपर्टी के लिए हुई थी टीवी कंपनी के मालिक की हत्या, डॉक्टर दोस्त ने रची थी साजिश

5 दिसंबर 2019

make a good network for fraud 40 percent expenditure on employee
Gurugram

ठगी का नेटवर्क बढ़ाने के लिए कर्मचारियों पर करते थे भरपूर खर्च

6 दिसंबर 2019

protest against the private bus services
Gurugram

निजी बसों के विरोध में रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

5 दिसंबर 2019

40 thousand loot by dilevery boy
Gurugram

एमेजॉन कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय से मारपीट कर लूटपाट

5 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ambala

हरियाणा में 8500 निजी स्कूलों पर कड़ा एक्शन, नर्सरी से यूकेजी तक अवैध कक्षाओं पर लगी रोक  

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र।
Delhi NCR

जमीनी विवाद में रुका नए सेक्टरों का विकास, बिना अधिग्रहण एचएसवीपी ने शुरू करवाया सीवर डालने का काम

5 दिसंबर 2019

गुरुग्रामशिवाजी नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित दफ्तर की वायरल वीडियो मेंमहिला को डंडे से पीटता युवक
Gurugram

दुकान में घुसकर महिला पर लाठी-डंडे से हमला, वीडियो वायरल

4 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi

चालान के विवाद में दो युवकों से मारपीट करने वाले तीन पुलिसकर्मी तलब, मानवाधिकार आयोग ने दिया आदेश

2 दिसंबर 2019

गुरुग्राम पुलिस की गिरफ्त मेंफर्जी कॉल सेंटर के कर्मचारी
Gurugram

नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर युवाओं को ठगने वाले फर्जी कॉलसेंटर का खुलासा

4 दिसंबर 2019

Honda controversy: workers expressed protest
Gurugram

होंडा विवाद : श्रमिकों ने जताया विरोध

4 दिसंबर 2019

गुरुग्राम पुलिस की गिरफ्त में सवारी को कार में बैठाकर लूट के आरोपी
Gurugram

कैब में बैठाकर लूटने वाले दो बदमाश दबोचे

4 दिसंबर 2019

Councilor arrested for third accused of sarpanch murder
Gurugram

सरपंच की हत्या का तीसरा आरोपी पार्षद गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2019

loot with men by pistol
Gurugram

पिस्तौल दिखाकर युवक से लूटपाट

4 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag compulsory in country
Gurugram

बस में टोल से गुजरते ही बैग में रखे फास्टैग से कटा पैसा

30 नवंबर 2019

