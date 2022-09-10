Nuh: अवैध खनन रोकने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने का मामला, केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस

नूह में एक अवैध खनन स्थल पर छापेमारी के दौरान अज्ञात लोगों ने पुलिस और जिला खनन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम पर हमला करने के मामले में 5 चिन्हित लोगों और करीब 40 से 50 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। इसके अलावा तीन पॉक्लेन मशीनें भी जब्त की गई हैं। नूह एएसपी उषा कुंडू ने बताया कि आरोपियों की की तलाश में जगह-जगह दबिश दी जा रही है।

Haryana | During a raid at an illegal mining site in Nuh, unidentified people attacked a joint team of police & district mining dept