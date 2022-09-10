Nuh: अवैध खनन रोकने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने का मामला, केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नूह में एक अवैध खनन स्थल पर छापेमारी के दौरान अज्ञात लोगों ने पुलिस और जिला खनन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम पर हमला करने के मामले में 5 चिन्हित लोगों और करीब 40 से 50 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। इसके अलावा तीन पॉक्लेन मशीनें भी जब्त की गई हैं। नूह एएसपी उषा कुंडू ने बताया कि आरोपियों की की तलाश में जगह-जगह दबिश दी जा रही है।
Haryana | During a raid at an illegal mining site in Nuh, unidentified people attacked a joint team of police & district mining dept
FIR has been registered against 5 identified people & around 40-50 unidentified people. 3 poclain machines sezied: Usha Kundu, ASP Nuh (09.09) pic.twitter.com/OwtN5l7yu7— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022
