पौधारोपण में शिक्षण संस्थान निभाएं अहम भूमिका

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 07:24 PM IST
पौधरोपण में शिक्षण संस्थान निभाएं अहम भूमिका
-रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में पौधरोपण का हुआ आयोजन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गुरुग्राम। जल-वायु संरक्षण समिति के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को भोंडसी स्थित रयान इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में पौधरोपण का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि, स्कूल स्टाफ व विद्यार्थियों ने पौधे लगाए।
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर पहुंची शिक्षाविद् इंदु जैन ने कहा कि युवा वर्ग में शिक्षकों की प्ररेणा का गहरा प्रभाव होता है। उनकी शिक्षा से प्रेरित होकर विद्यार्थी न केवल अपने शिक्षण संस्थान को हरा भरा करने में पूरी लगन से काम करते हैं, बल्कि अपने रिहायशी क्षेत्रों में भी पौधरोपण करने में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेते हैं।
जल-वायु संरक्षण समिति के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर चौहान ने कहा कि गुरुग्राम सहित पूरे एनसीआर में जिस प्रकार प्रदूषण की समस्या विकराल रूप ले रही है । इसके मद्देनजर प्रत्येक नागरिक को अपने जीवन में कम से कम दो पौधे अवश्य लगाने चाहिए। स्कूल प्राचार्य पिया शर्मा ने कहा कि स्कूल शिक्षकों व विद्यार्थियों को न केवल पौधरोपण के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं, बल्कि समय-समय पर लगाए गए पौधों की फोटो सहित रिपोर्ट भी लेते रहते हैं।

