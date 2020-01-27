शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Greater Noida: ex police chowki incharge saudan singh died in road accident

ग्रेटर नोएडाः पूर्व चौकी प्रभारी सौदान सिंह की भयावह सड़क हादसे में मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:55 AM IST
सौदान सिंह(फाइल फोटो)
सौदान सिंह(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर नोएडा के रूपबास बाईपास पर ऐसा भयावह सड़क हादसा हुआ जिसमें एक शख्स की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई, वहीं दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
विज्ञापन
मृतक की पहचान चौकी प्रभारी रह चुके सौदान सिंह दरोगा के रूप में हुई है। हादसे में घायल लोगों को तुरंत कैलाश अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां सौदान सिंह की मौत हो गई। वहीं दो अन्य घायल लोग आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

तानाजी के 200 करोड़ कमाते ही बदले सैफ अली खान के सुर, फिल्म में रोल देने के लिए कहा अजय का शुक्रिया

26 जनवरी 2020

saif ali khan
Saif Ali Khan
अजय देवगन और सैफ अली खान
Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood

तानाजी के 200 करोड़ कमाते ही बदले सैफ अली खान के सुर, फिल्म में रोल देने के लिए कहा अजय का शुक्रिया

26 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम से रिश्ते पर खुलकर सामने आईं हिमांशी खुराना, सगाई टूटने की भी बताएंगी सच्चाई

26 जनवरी 2020

himanshi khurana
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
himanshi khurana
himanshi khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम से रिश्ते पर खुलकर सामने आईं हिमांशी खुराना, सगाई टूटने की भी बताएंगी सच्चाई

26 जनवरी 2020

hamid ashraf
Basti

शून्य से शिखर पर पहुंचा चूड़ी बेचने वाला परिवार, बेटा निकला 'काले धंधे' का सरगना पिता हुआ फरार

26 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के मेकर्स पर भड़कीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बहन, इस कंटेस्टेंट का पक्ष लेने का लगाया आरोप

26 जनवरी 2020

meera chopra
meera chopra
Meera Chopra
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के मेकर्स पर भड़कीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बहन, इस कंटेस्टेंट का पक्ष लेने का लगाया आरोप

26 जनवरी 2020

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड का आरोपी उमेश
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: आरोपी उमेश ने दरोगा की रिवाल्वर लूटकर भागने का किया प्रयास, पुलिस ने मारी गोली

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

'बुर्के में डांस करते लोगों' का वीडियो शेयर कर तारिक फतेह ने पूछा सवाल, जावेद अख्तर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

27 जनवरी 2020

Tarek Fatah and Javed Akhtar
लेखक तारिक फतह बोले, कश्मीर पर बात करने की जरूरत नहीं
जावेद अख्तर
तारिक फतेह
Bollywood

'बुर्के में डांस करते लोगों' का वीडियो शेयर कर तारिक फतेह ने पूछा सवाल, जावेद अख्तर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

27 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
greater noida greater noida news road accident accident in greater noida noida police kailash hospital noida
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

nirbhaya case mukesh singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार

27 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: मिर्ची गैंग के सदस्य उमेश ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, आशू ने मारी थी मैनेजर को गोली!

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
shefali jariwala
Bollywood

घर से बाहर निकलते ही शेफाली ने पारस के गेम का किया पर्दाफाश, आकांक्षा के बारे में भी बोली ये बात

27 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

17वें दिन 'तानाजी' का धुआंधार कलेक्शन, बजट भी नहीं निकाल पाई दीपिका की 'छपाक'

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल का जन्मदिन और अदनान को पद्मश्री देने पर कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल, पांच खबरें

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bobby Deol
Bollywood

जब बॉबी की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी देओल, दस साल तक मांगा था काम

27 जनवरी 2020

Ajit Khan
Bollywood

घर से भागकर मुंबई में गुंडागर्दी करता था ये एक्टर, ऐसे बना फिल्मों का 'लॉयन'

27 जनवरी 2020

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया ने कंगना को दी पद्मश्री की बधाई तो रंगोली बोलीं- बहुत मजा आ रहा है

27 जनवरी 2020

फिल्म डायरेक्टर व एक्टर तिग्मांशू धूलिया
Bollywood

'मेरी भतीजी को ट्रेन में शराबी छेड़ रहे हैं', तिग्मांशु धूलिया ने मांगी मदद तो पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन

27 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री देने पर कांग्रेस ने पूछा- गोलाबारी करने वाले के बेटे को पुरस्कार क्यों?

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः केजरीवाल के तीन रोड शो के मुकाबले भाजपा की आज छह रैलियां

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के लिए सोमवार को आम आदमी पार्टी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता सड़कों नजर आएंगे। जहां मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज नरेला, बवाना और गांधी नगर में तीन रोड शो करेंगे।

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में रोहित वेमुला की मां ने फहराया तिरंगा, कहा- हिंदी सीखकर प्रधानमंत्री से करेंगी बहस

26 जनवरी 2020

भजनपुरा में गिरी इमारत
Delhi NCR

कोचिंग सेंटर की छत गिरी, 4 बच्चों समेत 5 की मौत, मृतकों के परिजनों को 10 लाख की मदद

25 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

अरविंद केजरीवाल का आरोप, चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान दिल्ली वालों का अपमान कर रहे अमित शाह  

26 जनवरी 2020

भजनपुरा हादसा
Delhi NCR

भजनपुरा हादसा: 'जानलेवा' इमारत के मालिक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया

27 जनवरी 2020

डेमो
Delhi NCR

2800 सौ करोड़ से अधिक का है बाइक बोट फर्जीवाड़ा, संजय भाटी पर अलीगढ़ में केस

26 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

जब-जब मेरे साइबर योद्धाओं ने लड़ाई की कमान संभाली, विजय हमें मिली: अमित शाह

25 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत-पाक ट्वीट: कपिल मिश्रा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के निर्देश

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case Judge who issues death warrant to convicts transferred to supreme court on deputation
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों का डेथ वारंट जारी करने वाले जज का सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तबादला

23 जनवरी 2020

केजरीवाल का अमित शाह पर हमला
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह पर केजरीवाल का तंज, पांच साल से कहां थे, आज कैसे आई याद?

25 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

मशहूर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट की हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत

बास्केटबॉल के जादूगर कोबी ब्रायंट की हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश में मौत हो गई है। हादसे के वक्त उस हेलिकॉप्टर में कुल 5 लोग सवार थे. किसी को भी नहीं बचाया जा सका।

27 जनवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा 2:14

शरजील के बाद अफजल गुरु निर्दोष के लगे नारे, भाजपा नेता संबित पात्रा ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

27 जनवरी 2020

Kavya cafe Spoken poetry by Gyanendra 5:13

ये दुनिया मंच न होती तो हम मंचन नहीं करते - ज्ञानेन्द्र

27 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:41

EU संसद में CAA के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पर भारत की दो टूक, 30 जनवरी को होगी वोटिंग

27 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:08

जाने 27 जनवरी का दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

26 जनवरी 2020

Related

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

'भारत-पाक' बयान कपिल मिश्रा को पड़ा भारी, चुनाव आयोग ने लगाई 48 घंटे की पाबंदी

25 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्ली सीट पर रोचक मुकाबला, केजरीवाल के खिलाफ सबसे अधिक प्रत्याशी

26 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह और मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः शाह और तिवारी ने एक कार्यकर्ता के घर किया रात्रि भोज

25 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः शाह का दावा, साइबर योद्धाओं ने जब भी कमान संभाली भाजपा की जीत हुई 

26 जनवरी 2020

मोहम्मद फुरकान
Delhi NCR

जामिया हिंसा का आरोपी मोहम्मद फुरकान गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट ने न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा 

25 जनवरी 2020

JNU
Delhi NCR

गणतंत्र दिवस: JNU कैंपस में NCC कैडेटों ने कुलपति जगदीश कुमार को परेड के साथ दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

26 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited