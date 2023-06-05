धर्म परिवर्तन की Inside Story: इन तीन स्टेप्स से चलता था पूरा खेल, जीत का देते लालच; एक मौलवी गिरफ्तार

गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने जैन धर्म के लड़के के दूसरे धर्म में परिवर्तन के मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। डीसीपी नगर निपुण अग्रवाल ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कवि नगर पुलिस स्टेशन में एक धर्म परिवर्तन का मामला दर्ज हुआ था। इस मामले में दो लोगों की पहचान हुई है। एक का नाम शाहनवाज खान उर्फ बद्दो है, जो महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे का रहने वाला है। वहीं दूसरा आरोपी संजय नगर में एक मस्जिद का मौलवी नान्नी उर्फ अब्दुल रहमान है। रहमान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। जांच के दौरान पता चला है कि जैन लड़के के धर्मांतरण के पीछे रहमान की भूमिका है। दो हिंदू लड़के भी मिले हैं साथ ही कुछ डिजिटल सबूत भी मिले हैं।

UP | On May 30, a case of religious conversion was registered at Kavi Nagar PS, in which two people were named & were identified as Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra and Nanni alias Abdul Rehman, a Maulvi at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area. Rehman has… pic.twitter.com/ZNp70uWQKN