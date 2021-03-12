दिल्ली-एनसीआर : साहिबाबाद की फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

बताया गया है कि आग चिकित्सा उपकरण बनाने वाली कंपनी में लगी है। अभी 14 लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है जिन्हे अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। आग के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी का कहना है कि बचाव कार्य जारी हैं।
Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at a manufacturing factory of medical equipment in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2021
"14 injured taken to hospital. Reason behind fire not ascertained yet. Rescue work on," says SSP Kalanidhi Naithani pic.twitter.com/SqYK1nysZN
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.