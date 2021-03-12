शहर चुनें

Ghaziabad News : Fire in a factory of medical equipment in Sahibabad

दिल्ली-एनसीआर : साहिबाबाद की फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 12:55 AM IST
फैक्टरी में आग...
फैक्टरी में आग... - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
साहिबाबाद की एक फैक्टरी में आग लग गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। किसी क्षति की खबर नहीं है।
बताया गया है कि आग चिकित्सा उपकरण बनाने वाली कंपनी में लगी है। अभी 14 लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है जिन्हे अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। आग के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी का कहना है कि बचाव कार्य जारी हैं। 

 

