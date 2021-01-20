गाजियाबाद: रिश्वतखोरी के आरोप में अपने ही अधिकारियों को सीबीआई ने किया गिरफ्तार

CBI arrested two of its officials DSP RK Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and a lawyer in connection with a bribery scam. They have been sent to five-day police custody.— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021
