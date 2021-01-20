Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   CBI arrested two of its officials DSP RK Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad in connection with a bribery scam

गाजियाबाद: रिश्वतखोरी के आरोप में अपने ही अधिकारियों को सीबीआई ने किया गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 08:00 PM IST
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई ने रिश्वत लेने के एक मामले में बुधवार को अपने दो अधिकारियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसमें डीएसपी आरके ऋषि, इंस्पेक्टर कपिल धनखड़ और एक वकील शामिल हैं। तीनों को पांच दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।
