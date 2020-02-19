शहर चुनें

गौतम गंभीर ने लिखा केजरीवाल को पत्र, गाजीपुर में कूड़े के पहाड़ का दिलाया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 19 Feb 2020 07:59 PM IST
गौतम गंभीर-सीएम केजरीवाल
गौतम गंभीर-सीएम केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को गाजीपुर स्थित कुड़े के पहाड़(लैंडफील साइट्स) को लेकर पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने पत्र में लिखा, " मैं आपका ध्यान गाजीपुर में एशिया के सबसे बड़े कूड़े के पहाड़ की तरफ खींचना चाहता हूं। पहाड़ के आसपास रहने वाले लोग बहुत ही दयनीय स्थित में जी रहे हैं।"
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री होने के नाते आपको वहां(गाजीपुर) जाकर स्थित का जायजा लेना चाहिए। साथ ही आपको पता चलेगा कि पूरा कार्य केंद्र सरकार और भाजपा नीत ईडीएमसी द्वारा किया गया है। मैं आपको उस जगह अपने साथ चलने के लिए आमंत्रित करता हूं। 



 
