गौतम गंभीर ने लिखा केजरीवाल को पत्र, गाजीपुर में कूड़े के पहाड़ का दिलाया याद

Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir writes to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating,"I would like to draw your attention towards one of the biggest landfill sites of Asia,the Ghazipur landfill...The people living nearby the landfill site are in a very plightful situation." (File pics) pic.twitter.com/CbTAWZvGSj— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
The letter further reads,"As the CM of Delhi you should visit the site for their sake&see their condition. Also you will get to know all the work is being done by Central govt & BJP led EDMC. I invite you visit the landfill site with me." https://t.co/1yNRD4cExg— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
