Gargi College: प्रशासन की चुप्पी पर छात्राओं का प्रदर्शन, महिला आयोग की टीम पहुंची कॉलेज

Delhi: A team of National Commission for Women (NCW) arrives at Gargi College. Students of Gargi College have alleged sexual assault by outsiders. https://t.co/rVo3VFnLiu pic.twitter.com/wiekjF76zN

