Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: तिहाड़ जेल में गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया की हत्या, लोहे की रॉड से किया गया हमला

Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation underway by… pic.twitter.com/70cVYUD0rk— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
