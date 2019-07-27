शहर चुनें

बुलंदशहर: नानी के घर आई बच्ची की दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या, पड़ोसी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 02:17 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बुलंदशहर के पहासू थाना क्षेत्र में चार वर्षीय मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म का शर्मनाक मामला सामने आया है। बच्ची पहासू के एक गांव में अपनी नानी के घर जन्मदिन के समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए आई थी। 
इसी दौरान पड़ोस में रहने वाले आरोपी सौरभ ने बच्ची के साथ पहले दुष्कर्म किया और फिर उसकी हत्या कर दी। खबर मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी सौरभ को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
bulandshahar news minor harassment rape with minor brutal crimes in bulandshahar crime in bulandshahr bulandshahar police murder news crime news hindi
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पलवल: एक्सप्रेसवे पर टायर फटने से कांवड़ियों से भरा टेंपो पलटा, 3 की मौत 11 गंभीर

कुंडली-मानेसर-पलवल(केएमपी) एक्सप्रेसवे पर शुक्रवार देर रात एक भीषण हादसे में कांवड़ियों से भरी एक टाटा 407 पलट गई। इस हादसे में तीन कांवड़ियों की मौत हो गई जबकि 11 गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

27 जुलाई 2019

मॉब लिंचिंग
Delhi NCR

चोरी करते पकड़े गए नाबालिग को भीड़ ने पीटकर मार डाला, मकान मालिक समेत छह गिरफ्तार

27 जुलाई 2019

ट्रैफिक चालान (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अब मोबाइल व ई मेल पर आएगा चालान, कार्ड से होगा भुगतान

27 जुलाई 2019

मायावती
Delhi NCR

अब मायावती ने भी बोला आजम खान पर हमला, कहा- महिलाओं से मांगें माफी

26 जुलाई 2019

delhi ncr people eating poisonous vegetables which contain high dose of lead
Business Diary

दिल्ली-NCR वाले बड़े चाव से खा रहे हैं ये 'जहरीली' सब्जियां, हो सकता है कैंसर

26 जुलाई 2019

faridabad man throws two kids in front of their mother from ymca flyover injured admit delhi
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः मां के सामने उसके दो बच्चों को फ्लाईओवर से नीचे फेंका, आरोपी फरार

26 जुलाई 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

वंदे मातरम् को राष्ट्रगान का दर्जा देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका खारिज

26 जुलाई 2019

मृतक सुनील कुमार शर्मा
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: गलत इंजेक्शन लगाने से युवक की तबियत बिगड़ी, मौत 

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: घर में काम करने वाली 14 वर्षीय नाबालिग से एएसआई ने किया दुष्कर्म 

25 जुलाई 2019

Six month old baby died on board in spicejet flight coming from patna to delhi for treatment
Delhi NCR

पटना से दिल्ली आ रही स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट में 6 महीने की बच्ची की मौत, ये है वजह

25 जुलाई 2019

