Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भीड़ ने 6 अफ्रीकी नागरिकों पर किया हमला, ये था बड़ा कारण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 03:37 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने बीती रात चार तंजानिया और दो नाइजीरियाई नागरिकों को भीड़ से पीटने से बचाया था। उनपर आरोप लगा था कि उन्होंने एक बच्चे का अपहरण कर लिया है।
मामला द्वारका उत्तर पुलिस स्टेशन के काकरोला क्षेत्र की है। जहां पुलिस के पास फोन आया कि कुछ लोगों को बच्चा अपहरण करने के आरोप में पीटाई की जा रही है।

दिल्ली पुलिस को यह भी फोन आया था कि उन लोगों पर कथित तौर पर हमला किया जा रहा था। बाद में उन्हें बचाया गया।



 

police rescue rescued last night
