Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सीलमपुर में चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, कई लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 11:59 PM IST
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के सीलमपुर इलाके में देर रात एक चार मंजिला इमारत के गिरने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस हादसे में कई लोग फंसे हुए हैं। फिलहाल विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है।
delhi police seelampur
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
