अरुण जेटली के निधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में पसरा मातम, नेताओं ने जताया दुख

Extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of former union Finance Minister & senior leader Sh. Arun Jaitley ji.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2019
I had known him since many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere.
Will miss him. RIP sir
इनके अलावा दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने भी गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अरुण जेटली जी के निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूँ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और परिवार को इस मुश्किल वक्त में संयम दें। देश उनके योगदान को कभी नहीं भूल पायेगा। ॐ शांति।
Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अरुण जेटली जी के निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूँ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें एवं परिवार को इस मुश्किल वक्त में संयम दें। देश उनके योगदान को कभी नहीं भूल पायेगा। ॐ शांति।— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली एम्स में मरीजों को सर्जरी के लिए एक-दो नहीं, बल्कि छह-छह साल इंतजार करने को कहा जा रहा है। दरअसल, उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में रहने वाली 32 वर्षीय नसरीन बानो दिल की मरीज हैं।
24 अगस्त 2019