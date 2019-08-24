अरुण जेटली के निधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में पसरा मातम, नेताओं ने जताया दुख

Extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of former union Finance Minister & senior leader Sh. Arun Jaitley ji. I had known him since many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere. Will miss him. RIP sir

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP