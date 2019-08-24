शहर चुनें

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away condolence messages by many politicians

अरुण जेटली के निधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में पसरा मातम, नेताओं ने जताया दुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 01:14 PM IST
अरुण जेटली
अरुण जेटली
लंबे समय से बिमार चल रहे पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के निधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में मातम पसर गया है। दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल में अरुण जेटली ने शनिवार दोपहर 12 बज कर 7 मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली और फिर दुनिया छोड़ कर चले गए। 
उनके निधन के बाद देश भर के लोगों को साथ ही तमाम नेता राजनेता अपना-अपना दुख प्रकट कर रहे हैं। उनके निधन की खबर आते ही दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट कर के शोक व्यक्त किया। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अरुण जेटली जी के निधन की खबर सुन कर गहरा झटका लगा है। मैं उन्हें कई सालों से जानता था। वो हमेशा से ही एक जानकार और ईमानदार व्यक्ति थे। हमें उनकी याद आएगी। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। 
 

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि पूर्व वित्त मंत्री श्री अरुण जेटली जी का असामयिक निधन पूरे देश के लिए बड़ी क्षती है। वो कानूनी मामलों के जानकार और एक बेहद अनुभवी राजनेता थे। उनके शासन कौशन को पूरा देश याद करेगा। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और ऐसे समय में परिवार को शक्ति दें।
  इनके अलावा दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने भी गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अरुण जेटली जी के निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूँ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और परिवार को इस मुश्किल वक्त में संयम दें। देश उनके योगदान को कभी नहीं भूल पायेगा। ॐ शांति।






arun jaitley news arun jaitley death manish sisodia arun jaitley death news
