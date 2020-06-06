शहर चुनें
former Police Commissioner of Delhi Ved Marwah passes away in goa

दिल्ली के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त वेद मारवाह का निधन, झारखंड समेत तीन राज्यों के रहे राज्यपाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 12:26 AM IST
वेद मारवाह
वेद मारवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त, एनएसजी महानिदेशक और मणिपुर, मिजोरम तथा झारखंड के पूर्व राज्यपाल वेद मारवाह का निधन हो गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मारवाह ने गोवा में अंतिम सांस ली। वे 87 वर्ष के थे। 
गोवा के पुलिस महानिदेशक ने मारवाह के निधन की जानकारी देने के साथ ही दुख भी व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया- पुलिस बल के महान नेता के चले जाने का दुख है। उन्होंने पुलिस बल का चुनौतियों के समय नेतृत्व किया और साथ ही तीन राज्यों के राज्यपाल के रूप में देश सेवा भी की। परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं। 
 
ved marvah ex police commissioner of delhi past governor of jharkhand passed away

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

