Delhi Flood News Live: यमुना खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, और बारिश से बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात; आज फिर से बरसेंगे बदरा

Live
#WATCH | Delhi: Situation of the road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improves as the water level of Yamuna recedes slowly— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
The roads in this area were heavily waterlogged after torrential rain pic.twitter.com/EsiB96Wr95
#WATCH | Drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as Yamuna water level recedes slowly. pic.twitter.com/XI3VdXvOWu— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi's Rajghat remains waterlogged following rise in water level of Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/JNsKStJ0Li— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals of Mayur Vihar area. The area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/gAZaqn16rh— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar due to rise in water level of Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/bhitGUTuLx— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
#WATCH | Severe water-logging due to the continuous overflow of the Yamuna River has affected the lives of common people.— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
Visuals from Mayur Vihar relief camp pic.twitter.com/K3pivJbnSU
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed