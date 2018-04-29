शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: 5 मजदूर सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की सफाई के दौरान बेहोशी की हालत मिले

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 03:18 PM IST
Five labourers found unconscious while cleaning a sewage treatment plant, in Sujan Singh Park
दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध मार्केट खान मार्केट के पास सुजान सिंह पार्क में बने सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की साफ-सफाई कर रहे 5 मजदूर बेहोशी की हालत में पाए गए।
बता दें कि सफाई के समय जहरीली गैस का रिसाव हो गया जिससे वह बेहोश हो गए। बेहोश हुए पांचों मजदूरों को तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।
 

