शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Firing on Police team near Akshardham temple Delhi crime news

दिल्ली: अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास फायरिंग, पुलिस पर गोलियां बरसाकर बदमाश फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 01:35 PM IST
घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़ और पुलिसकर्मी
घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़ और पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में बढ़ते अपराध की घटनाओं पर लगाम कसना मुश्किल हो गया है। आए दिन अपराधी नई-नई घटनाओं को अंजाम देकर फरार हो रहे हैं। ताजा मामला अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास का है, जहां रविवार सुबह कार सवार चार बदमाशों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर ही ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी।
विज्ञापन
  फायरिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने उनकी गाड़ी को रोकने की भी कोशिश की, लेकिन तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद शातिर बदमाश भागने में सफल हो गए। हालांकि फिलहाल घटना में किसी तरह के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है।
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चोरी के शक में महिला की हत्या, मकान मालिक गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: पुलिस की रंजिश, युवक को फर्जी ढंग से बना दिया लुटेरा, जांच में गलत पाए गए आरोप

22 सितंबर 2019

बैंक फ्रॉड
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: बैंक कर्मियों से साठगांठ कर खाते से उड़ाए 90 लाख रुपये, दो गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
मृतिका उषा और घटनास्थल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: लहूलुहान पत्नी की मदद के लिए चिल्लाते रहा पति, तमाशबीन बने रहे लोग, कोई नहीं आया आगे

22 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विवाहिता से पति ने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, हैवानियत के बाद घर से निकाला

22 सितंबर 2019

हत्याकांड की तस्वीरें आई सामने
Delhi NCR

ऊषा हत्याकांड की सीसीटीवी फुटेज से सुलझेगी गुत्थी, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

22 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
delhi news delhi ncr news crime in delhi delhi police akshardham
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

m chinnaswamy stadium bangalore
Cricket News

INDvSA: आखिरी मुकाबले पर मंडराए काले बादल, बारिश कर सकती है मजा किरकिरा

22 सितंबर 2019

ira khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी की ऐसी तस्वीर वायरल, बोल्डनेस में हीरोइनों को भी दे रहीं मात

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: महीने के आखिरी हफ्ते में किसकी बदलेगी किस्मत

22 सितंबर 2019

Five Biggest mistakes while driving a manual gearbox car
Auto News

मैन्युअल गियर वाली कार चलाते समय 5 सबसे बड़ी गलतियां करते हैं लोग, जानें

22 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी ने कश्मीरी पंडितों से की मुलाकात
World

पीएम मोदी से मिलकर भावुक हुए कश्मीरी पंडित, हाथ चूमकर बोले- कश्मीर पर हर फैसले में हम आपके साथ

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
boney kapoor
Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेला को बोनी कपूर के टच करने पर मचा था हंगामा, अब अभिनेत्री ने कही ये बात

22 सितंबर 2019

Ranjeeta Kaur
Bollywood

कभी इस एक्ट्रेस के घर के बाहर लगती थी मेकर्स की लाइन, एक छोटी सी गलती ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

22 सितंबर 2019

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Bollywood

फिल्मी है टाइगर पटौदी की लव स्टोरी, शर्मिला के मैदान में आते ही ऐसे करते थे स्वागत

22 सितंबर 2019

Durga Khote
Bollywood

कभी फिल्मों में काम करने पर दुर्गा खोटे को पड़ते थे ताने फिर ऐसे रचा बॉलीवुड में नया इतिहास

22 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में नया राजनीतिक माहौल बनाने की कवायद, कश्मीरियों को अब पाकिस्तान पर भरोसा नहीं

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पेट्रोल पंप
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: लगातार छठे दिन बढ़े पेट्रोल के दाम, 73.62 रुपये में मिलेगा एक लीटर

रविवार को दिल्ली में पेट्रोल के दामों में 27 पैसे की वृद्धि हुई। नई कीमत के मुताबिक राजधानी में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़कर 73.62 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गए हैं। 

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते आप नेता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की अनाधिकृत कॉलोनियों को पक्का न करने के विरोध में आप ने मनाया धोखा दिवस

22 सितंबर 2019

मेनका गांधी
Delhi NCR

मेनका गांधी के दखल के बाद डॉग पंजीकरण शुल्क घटा, एक हजार रुपये किया गया शुल्क

22 सितंबर 2019

फर्स्ट एड में कंडोम को लेकर चालाक का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की सफाईः कैब के फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में जरूरी नहीं है कंडोम रखना

21 सितंबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Delhi NCR

तेजस ट्रेन में वेलकम ड्रिंक्स से होगा यात्रियों का इस्तकबाल

22 सितंबर 2019

महिला की कार
Delhi NCR

मंदिर के बाहर कार में बैठी महिला कर रही थी पति का इंतजार, बदमाशों ने सिर में मारी गोली

21 सितंबर 2019

बरामद हथियार और कारतूस।
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया हथियार तस्कर को गिरफ्तार, पांच पिस्टल और 500 कारतूस बरामद

22 सितंबर 2019

बाइक बोट
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने दर्ज किया मामला, 67 लाख रुपये की ठगी का आरोप

22 सितंबर 2019

ग्रामीण सेवा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

अब ग्रामीण सेवा वाहनों का किराया बढ़ाने की तैयारी, दिल्ली सरकार जल्द दे सकती है मंजूरी

22 सितंबर 2019

सब्जियां
Delhi NCR

हरी सब्जियों पर भी दिखने लगा महंगाई का असर, 60 रुपये प्रति किलो तक पहुंचा प्याज, आलू भी 30 के पार

22 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हाउडी मोदी में 50 हजार लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे मोदी और ट्रंप, जानिए- कब, क्या और कितने बजे होगा

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में आज अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 50,000 से अधिक लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। जानिए आज इस कार्यक्रम में कब क्या होगा।

22 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:43

Howdy Modi: ह्यूस्टन एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर PM मोदी ने तोड़ा प्रोटोकॉल, अफसर भी रह गए हैरान

22 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:50

Howdy Modi: सिंधी कार्यकर्ता जफर का बयान, पाकिस्तान में मानवाधिकार का उल्लंघन

22 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 4:36

अमेरिका में मोदी की गूंज, ह्यूस्टन में पीएम से मिल भावुक हुआ कश्मीरी, हाथ चूमकर बोला शुक्रिया

22 सितंबर 2019

ऑस्कर पुरस्कार 2:13

गली बॉय की ऑस्कर 2020 में एंट्री, स्लम रैपर्स की कहानी दिखाती है फिल्म

21 सितंबर 2019

Related

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नजफगढ़ वासियों को दीवाली पर मिल सकता है मेट्रो की ग्रे लाइन का तोहफा

22 सितंबर 2019

challan
Delhi NCR

अब स्कूटी का हुआ 33 हजार रुपये का चालान, पर्ची सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

19 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार ने अमरजीत की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाने की ली जिम्मेदारी

22 सितंबर 2019

ई-रिक्शा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: नशीली चीजें पिला कर ई-रिक्शा चुराने वाले गैंग का पर्दाफाश, चार गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चार अक्तूबर को लखनऊ से और पांच को नई दिल्ली से चलेगी तेजस ट्रेन

21 सितंबर 2019

करवा चौथ (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

रेलवे शादीशुदा जोड़ों के लिए चलाएगी करवा चौथ स्पेशल ट्रेन, ये होगी खासियत

21 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited