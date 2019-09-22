दिल्ली: अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास फायरिंग, पुलिस पर गोलियां बरसाकर बदमाश फरार

फायरिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने उनकी गाड़ी को रोकने की भी कोशिश की, लेकिन तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद शातिर बदमाश भागने में सफल हो गए। हालांकि फिलहाल घटना में किसी तरह के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है।
#Visuals from Delhi: 4 unidentified assailants, in a four-wheeler, fired at police team near Akshardham temple this morning. The police team had asked them to stop their vehicle when they resorted to firing and later managed to escape. No injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RC7EIIfP2P— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रविवार को दिल्ली में पेट्रोल के दामों में 27 पैसे की वृद्धि हुई। नई कीमत के मुताबिक राजधानी में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़कर 73.62 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गए हैं।
22 सितंबर 2019