Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire has broken out in Bhikaji Cama Place delhi

भीकाजी कामा प्लेस में लगी आग, कुछ समय बाद काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 02:14 AM IST
दमकल
दमकल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भीकाजी कामा प्लेस के एनबीसीसी टावर में आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की 25 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। कुछ देर बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। 
दिल्ली अग्निशमन विभाग के अधिकारी एके मलिक ने बताया कि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। यहां का काम खत्म हो जाने के बाद हम अपनी पड़ताल जारी रखेंगे। 




 
