Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire has broken out at a shop in a three-storeyed building in Gandhi Nagar delhi

दिल्ली के गांधी नगर स्थित एक दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 10:33 PM IST
दिल्ली के गांधी नगर इलाके में गुरुवार रात भीषण आग लग गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक एक तीन मंजिला इमारत में स्थित दुकान में यह आग लगी है। फिलहाल आगजनी पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। 
हालांकि अभी तक इस बात की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि यह आग कैसे लगी है और कितनी नुकसान हुआ है। विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है....
city & states delhi ncr delhi gandhi nagar delhi police

