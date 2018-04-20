शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   fire catches in pipe factory near kauushambi metro station, fire official injured

कौशांबी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास पाइप फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग में दमकलकर्मी जख्मी, धुएं से भरा आसमान

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 11:45 AM IST
पाइप फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
पाइप फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ani
गाजियाबाद के कौशांबी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास एक फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से आज सुबह अफरा-तफरी मच गई। आग इतनी तेज थी कि देखते ही देखते पूरी फैक्ट्री में फैल गई।
गौरतलब है कि आज सुबह करीब 9 बजे कौशांबी मेट्रो स्टेशन से कुछ दूर पर स्थित पाइप फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग से निकले धुएं के गुब्बार ने पूरा आसमान काला कर दिया।

आग लगते ही दमकल विभाग को जानकारी दी गई जिसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की 12 गाड़ियां तुरंत मौके पर पहुंची और राहत व बचाव कार्य संभाला। आग बुझाते वक्त एक दमकलकर्मी के घायल होने की खबर है।

हालांकि आग कैसे लगी और कितना नुकसान हुआ इसका अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। आग पर काबू पाने की खबरें भी हैं।


 
kaushambi metro station kaushambi fire in pipe factory

