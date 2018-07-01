शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के सिरी फोर्ट ऑडिटोरियम में लगी भयंकर आग, 8 फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियों 1 घंटे में किया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Jul 2018 01:56 PM IST
demo pic - फोटो : Amar Ujala
राजधानी दिल्ली के सिरी फोर्ट ऑडिटोरियम के पहले मंजिल पर भयंकर आग लग गई। आग की सूचना पुलिस और फायर बिग्रेड को दी गई। मामला रविवार सुबह  11.38 बजे का है। आग लगने का कारण नहीं पता चल पाया है। मौके पर 8 फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियां पहुंची और 1 घंटे में आग पर काबू पा लिया। हालांकि से कोई जानमाल की क्षति नहीं हुई है। 


 
