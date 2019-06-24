शहर चुनें

गाजियाबाद: आग का गोला बनी कार, पांच लोग थे सवार, कूद कर बचाई जान 

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 10:55 PM IST
जलती हुई कार
जलती हुई कार - फोटो : ANI
गाजियाबाद के कवि नगर में एक कार बीच सड़क पर चलते-चलते अचानक आग का गोला बन गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक कार में पांच लोग सवार थे। गनीमत रही कि कार में सवार पांच लोग समय रहते कार से बाहर कूद गए और उनकी जान बच गई।  वहीं कार में लगी आग को बुझाने के लिए बाद में मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाना पड़ा। 
दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भाजपा नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता की पत्नी को लूटा, शिकायत दर्ज

दिल्ली विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता की पत्नी शोभा से लूट का मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार सुबह दिल्ली में मंडी हाउस के नजदीक शोभा से सामान लूट लिया गया। शोभा ने बताया यह घटना सोमवार सुबह करीब 10.15 बजे की है।

24 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः फिर बिगड़ी मुलायम सिंह की तबीयत, यशोदा अस्पताल में भर्ती, कल हो सकती है सर्जरी

24 जून 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर भाजपा में हुए शामिल

24 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले, देश की रक्षा तैयारियों के साथ कोई भी समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा

24 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आज से एक हफ्ते तक वॉयलेट लाइन मेट्रो की धीमी रहेगी रफ्तार, ट्रैक मरम्मत का चल रहा काम

24 जून 2019

बारिश के बाद कई राज्यों में मौसम सुहाना हो गया है
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज बारिश संभव, मानसून की रफ्तार अब भी सुस्त

24 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनोः यूपी एसटीएफ और मिर्ची गैंग के बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, 3 को लगी गोली, 2 गिरफ्तार

24 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे: नोएडा-गाजियाबाद को दो माह में जोड़ेंगे दो और अंडरपास

24 जून 2019

दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

24 जून 2019

