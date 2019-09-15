शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri

दिल्ली: जहांगीरपुरी इलाके में फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की 10 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 03:28 AM IST
जहांगीरपुरी में एक नेल पेंट फैक्टरी में देर रात लगी आग
जहांगीरपुरी में एक नेल पेंट फैक्टरी में देर रात लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के जहांगीरपुरी के राजस्थान उद्योग नगर में एक नेल पेंट फैक्टरी में देर रात आग लग गई। सामाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस आगजनी में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। दमकल की 10 गाड़ियां घटनास्थल पर मौजूद रहीं।
विज्ञापन




रूप नगर फायर स्टेशन के इंचार्ज ने बताया कि हमने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। उन्होंने आशंका जताई कि हो सकता है यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण लगी होगी। 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राशिफल
Predictions

14 सितंबर का राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार

14 सितंबर 2019

Lifestyle

HINDI DIWAS 2019: इन वॉल पेपर्स से दें हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

14 सितंबर 2019

हिंदी दिवस विशेष
हिंदी दिवस 2019
hindi diwas
हिंदी दिवस 2019
Lifestyle

HINDI DIWAS 2019: इन वॉल पेपर्स से दें हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

14 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

सलमान के 55 लाख के घर देने की वायरल खबर पर रानू मंडल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई असलियत

14 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Himesh and ranu mondal
Ranu Mondal,Elizabeth and Atindra Chakraborty
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Bollywood

सलमान के 55 लाख के घर देने की वायरल खबर पर रानू मंडल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई असलियत

14 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

जानिए क्या रखा सरकार ने कश्मीरी सेब का मूल्य, तस्वीरें देख खाने से खुद को नहीं रोक सकेंगे आप

14 सितंबर 2019

बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर हिंदू सेना ने पोती कालिख
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हिंदू सेना ने बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर पोती कालिख, नाम बदलने की मांग

14 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

नाना के साथ राम्या के किसिंग सीन ने मचाई थी सनसनी, 'पॉर्न स्टार' बनने को लेने पड़े 37 रिटेक्स

14 सितंबर 2019

राम्या कृष्णन
राम्या कृष्णन
राम्या कृष्णन
राम्या कृष्णनन
Bollywood

नाना के साथ राम्या के किसिंग सीन ने मचाई थी सनसनी, 'पॉर्न स्टार' बनने को लेने पड़े 37 रिटेक्स

14 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
fire fire extinguisher
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चित्रकूट में दो दिवसीय दौरे पर सीएम योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: आधी रात को गई लाइट तो गुस्से से तिलमिला उठे सीएम योगी फिर जो हुआ वो किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं था

15 सितंबर 2019

for purchasing new affordable house, people will get additional rebate of 1.5 lakh rupees
Property

वित्त मंत्री का एलान- अधूरे फ्लैट्स पर 10 हजार करोड़ की मदद, नए घर पर 1.5 लाख की छूट

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रीना द्विवेदी
Bizarre News

अब स्कर्ट में नजर आई पोलिंग अफसर, पहले पीली साड़ी में वायरल हुईं थीं तस्वीरें

14 सितंबर 2019

अथर्व अंकोलेकर
Cricket News

पिता बचपन में गुजर गए, मां हैं बस कंडक्टर, भारत को U-19 एशिया कप दिलाने वाले हीरो की कहानी

14 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान के कानून मंत्री डॉ. फरोग नसीम
World

370 पर हायतौबा मचाने वाले पाकिस्तान में अपने ही अनुच्छेद 149 पर मचा बवाल

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एलओसी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान के पांच सैनिक ढेर, एक दर्जन से अधिक बंकर तबाह

14 सितंबर 2019

mr bean
Hollywood

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कार के मालिक हैं 'मिस्टर बीन', लाइफस्टाइल ऐसा कि राजा-महाराजाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दें

14 सितंबर 2019

दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

सावधान इंडिया! ये हैं दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पांच खतरनाक खिलाड़ी, जो विराट सेना को हराने का रखते हैं दम

14 सितंबर 2019

कॉइलिंग ड्रैगन क्लिफ स्काइवॉक
Bizarre News

दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक पुल, जहां जाना तो दूर तस्वीरें देखकर ही कांप जाते हैं लोग

14 सितंबर 2019

सनोज राज और अमिताभ बच्चन
Cricket News

KBC 2019: क्रिकेट के इस सवाल का दे दिया होता जवाब तो जीत गए होते सात करोड़ रुपये

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चांदनी चौक रोड
Delhi NCR

चांदनी चौक : आज से 50 फीसदी हिस्से में नहीं होगी वाहनों की आवाजाही

चांदनी चौक का करीब आधा हिस्सा रविवार से यातायात के लिए पूरी तरह बंद कर दिया जाएगा। इससे लालकिला से टाउन हॉल तक रिक्शों की भी आवाजाही नहीं हो सकेगी।

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सम-विषम योजना की तारीख पर डीएसजीएमसी ने जताई आपत्ति

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एनसीआर का दायरा नए सिरे से तय करेगी केंद्र सरकार, बैठक में विशेषज्ञ कमेटी के गठन पर बनी सहमति

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने 3800 किग्रा पॉलीथिन थैलियां की जब्त, 350 चालान कर 8.10 लाख जुर्माना वसूला

15 सितंबर 2019

डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

आरएमएल में आज से सीलिएक जांच की सुविधा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताए इस गंभीर बीमारी के लक्षण और उपाय

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

बापू की प्रतिमा तोड़ने पर फूटा प्रियंका का गुस्सा, बोलीं- कायर तुम्हारी यही उपलब्धि है

14 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा सेवा सप्ताह कार्यक्रम के दौरान एम्स में सफाई करते हुए।
Delhi NCR

शाह ने एम्स से किया सेवा सप्ताह का शुभारंभ, मरीजों को बांटे फल, हाल-चाल जाना

15 सितंबर 2019

विजयी उम्मीदवार
Delhi NCR

डूसू चुनाव 2019: ABVP का अध्यक्ष समेत तीन सीटों पर कब्जा, NSUI को मिली एक सीट

13 सितंबर 2019

सफेद शर्ट में मृतक नाजिम
Delhi NCR

भजनपुरा में ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाकर युवक की हत्या, आरोपी फरार

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पांचवीं बेटी हुई तो दंपती ने 20 दिन की मासूम को 10 हजार रुपये में बेचा, ऐसे खुली पोल

14 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार की नई योजना दूध और मुर्गा साथ में बिकेगा, भाजपा ने जताया ऐतराज

मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने एक नई योजना शुरू की है। जिसके तहत पूरे राज्य में एक ही दुकान में मुर्गा और दूध बेचा जाएगा। वहीं सूबे की कांग्रेस सरकार के इस फैसले पर भाजपा ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है।

14 सितंबर 2019

आर्थिक सुस्ती 1:52

आर्थिक सुस्ती खत्म करने के लिए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के बड़े कदम, घर खरीदारों को बड़ी राहत

14 सितंबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका 4:08

INDvSA: ये हैं भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच वो बड़े विवाद जो रह गए सभी को याद

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

ट्रक ड्राइवर का कटा 6.5 लाख रुपये का चालान

14 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:14

हो जाएं सावधान, चोरों के निशाने पर ये गाड़ियां

14 सितंबर 2019

Related

यूपी पुलिस
Delhi NCR

पुलिस की झड़प का वीडियो बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे अमर उजाला के पत्रकार को रात भर थाने में रखा

14 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक चालान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अपनी ही बाइक चोरी कर भागा युवक, ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कागजात न होने पर किया था जब्त

15 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल ने दिलीप पांडेय व सह-लेखिका चंचल शर्मा की पुस्तक का किया विमोचन
Delhi NCR

देश आज बेहद नाजुक दौर से गुजर रहा: अरविंद केजरीवाल

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस ने खोला दिल्ली सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा, 26 को मनाएगी छलावा दिवस

15 सितंबर 2019

Delhi air
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को मिल रही तरोताजा हवा, बीते डेढ़ माह में वायु की गुणवत्ता रही संतोषजनक

15 सितंबर 2019

आरएफआईडी टैग के लिए लगी लंबी लाइन
Delhi NCR

आज से आरएफआईडी कैशलेस, नकद भुगतान करने वालों से वसूला जाएगा दोगुना टोल टैक्स

13 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited