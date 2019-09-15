दिल्ली: जहांगीरपुरी इलाके में फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की 10 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

Delhi: Fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri's Rajasthan Udyog Nagar earlier tonight.10 fire tenders are at spot. No casualties reported. Roop Nagar fire station's Station Incharge says "It's almost under control now. Fire might have started due to short circuit" pic.twitter.com/PGP7cYPt5T— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019
