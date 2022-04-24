दिल्ली: रेलवे गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल की 14 गाड़ियों की मदद से पाया गया काबू, देखें वीडियो

प्रताप नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास रेलवे गोदाम में आग लग गई है। सूचना मिलने पर दमकल की 14 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। जिन्होंने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाने में सफलता पाई। आग में हुए नुकसान का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इस घटना की पुष्टि दिल्ली दमकल सेवा ने की है।
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Railway godown at sabzi mandi, near Pratap Nagar Metro Station. A total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire has been brought under control: Delhi Fire Service
(Video source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/QIG2f0rV8T— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022
