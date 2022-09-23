Delhi Fire: नरेला में जूते बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से मचा हड़कंप, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

दिल्ली के नरेला इलाके में शुक्रवार को जूते बनाने वाली एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। आग लगने के बाद धुआं उठता देख वहां अफरातफरी का माहौल बन गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने आग लगने का सूचना पुलिस सहित फायर ब्रिगेड को दी। मौके पर दमकल की आठ से 10 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग बुझाने का काम शुरू किया गया। आगे के विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है।

Delhi | A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area today. 8 fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service