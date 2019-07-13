शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out in Delhi Factory 26 fire tenders rushed on spot

दिल्ली: रबर फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से पांच की मौत, मौके पर दमकल की 26 गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 11:24 AM IST
रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली के झिलमिल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की एक रबर फैक्ट्री में शनिवार सुबह अचानक आग लगने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है। घटना के बाद पूरी फैक्ट्री में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 26 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। दमकल कर्मी आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे हुए हैं।
 



 

delhi news delhi fire in delhi
