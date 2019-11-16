शहर चुनें

यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर धुएं से मची अफरातफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 01:34 PM IST
यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर अचानक लगी आग
यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर अचानक लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नई दिल्ली के यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार रात एकाएक धुआं उठने से यात्रियों में अफरातफरी मच गई।
घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मेट्रो प्रबंधन, अग्निशमन विभाग के कर्मी भी हरकत में आ गए। खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है।

यात्रियों ने बताया कि शार्ट सर्किट की वजह से धुंआ हो सकता है, उधर डीएमआरसी की ओर से घटना की पुष्टि नहीं की गई।
