शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out at the 4th floor of the YMCA building.

दिल्लीः वाईएमसीए बिल्डिंग में आग, दमकल की पांच गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 08:01 PM IST
आग बुझाने पहुंची दमकल गाड़ी
आग बुझाने पहुंची दमकल गाड़ी - फोटो : Amar ujala
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
वाईएमसीए बिल्डिंग में आग लग गई है। खबर है कि आग चौथे माले पर लगी है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की पांच गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली दमकल सेवा के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि शाम 6 बजकर 18 मिनट पर आग लगने की सूचना मिली और दमकल की पांच गाड़ियों को मौके पर भेजा गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है।

अधिकारी ने बताया कि अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाया जाना है।
 

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी से लाख गुना ज्यादा खूबसूरत हैं दीपिका-रणवीर की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें, कुछ पलों में हुईं वायरल

20 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone
ranveer deepika
ranveer singh
Bollywood

शादी से लाख गुना ज्यादा खूबसूरत हैं दीपिका-रणवीर की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें, कुछ पलों में हुईं वायरल

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

...इसलिए आलिया के चेहरे पर बजे हैं बारह, रणबीर से शादी को लेकर भी बड़ा खुलासा

20 नवंबर 2018

रणबीर कपूर और आलिया ने मोहब्बत में छोड़ा ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’, रात को होटल में दिखे साथ
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
होटल में रोमांटिक डेट करते स्पॉट हुए रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

...इसलिए आलिया के चेहरे पर बजे हैं बारह, रणबीर से शादी को लेकर भी बड़ा खुलासा

20 नवंबर 2018

himachal cabinet meeting decisions held on 20 november
Shimla

कैबिनेट ने इन कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, यहां जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

20 नवंबर 2018

Health & Fitness

अब साबुन बताएगा आपकी प्रेगनेंसी, इन घरेलू तरीकों से भी पता लगा सकती हैं प्रेग्नेंट हैं या नहीं

20 नवंबर 2018

Pregnant
dandelion
tooth paste
Health & Fitness

अब साबुन बताएगा आपकी प्रेगनेंसी, इन घरेलू तरीकों से भी पता लगा सकती हैं प्रेग्नेंट हैं या नहीं

20 नवंबर 2018

UPTET
Education

UPTET Answer Key 2018: उत्तर कुंजी जारी होने के बाद आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ठप

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
sushmita
sushmita sen
python
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fire ymca delhi fourth floor वाईएमसीए दिल्ली आग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

jonestown mass death
Weird Stories

जब 900 से ज्यादा लोगों ने एक साथ कर ली थी आत्महत्या, वजह जानकर गुस्से से तिलमिला उठेंगे आप

20 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

कार को चलाकर क्या आप भी हो गए हैं बोर? तो डाल लें नई जान

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World of Wonders

यहां शादी से पहले पुरुषों को साबित करनी पड़ती है अपनी मर्दानगी, दिया जाता है 'जोर का झटका'

20 नवंबर 2018

Know about the five villages of india which are called next paradise after kashmir
Travel

कश्मीर ही नहीं भारत के ये 5 गांव भी हैं धरती पर स्वर्ग, देखते रह जाएंगे खूबसूरती

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अशोक तंवर (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

इनेलो में रार के बाद अभय चौटाला भाजपा की बी टीम, अजय चौटाला के दोनों बेटे सी टीम: तंवर

20 नवंबर 2018

mamta banarjee
India News

...तो इसलिए ममता-नायडू-पवार ने टाली 22 नवंबर की विपक्ष की बैठक 

20 नवंबर 2018

law
India News

बैंक खाता आधार से जुड़ा न होने पर नहीं रोका जा सकता वेतन : हाईकोर्ट

20 नवंबर 2018

जीप के बोनेट पर बैठे लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी
Meerut

कैबिनेट मंत्री से धक्कामुक्की, जगह नहीं मिलने पर जीप के बोनट पर ही बैठ गए लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी

20 नवंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, वह राज्यों को स्कीम लागू करने का निर्देश देगा 

20 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

अलर्ट
Delhi NCR

संदिग्ध आतंकियों के राजधानी में घुसने की आशंका, पुलिस ने जारी किया अलर्ट, चिपकाए पोस्टर

दिल्ली पुलिस ने दो संदिग्ध आतंकियों के राजधानी दिल्ली में घुस आने की आशंका को देखते हुए अलर्ट जारी किया है। इसके लिए पहाड़गंज इलाके में पोस्टर भी चिपकाए गए हैं। 

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ABVP president Ankiv basoya
Delhi NCR

DUSU के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अंकिव बसोया पर केस दर्ज, फिर से चुनाव कराने पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला

20 नवंबर 2018

अनीसिया और पति मयंक
Delhi NCR

एयर होस्टेस मौत मामलाः अनीसिया बत्रा के सास-ससुर को हाईकोर्ट ने दी जमानत

20 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

लाइव टीवी पर सोमनाथ भारती ने महिला एंकर को कहे अपशब्द, कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

खुद को पैकर्स-मूवर्स बताने वाली एजेंसी ने किया 10 लाख का सामान गायब, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

20 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बाइक सवार युवक ने दूल्हे को गोली मारी, समारोह में मची अफरा-तफरी

20 नवंबर 2018

करोल बाग में आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः करोल बाग स्थित फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 4 की मौत 1 घायल

19 नवंबर 2018

ट्रैफिक जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज हैं हजारों शादियां, लग सकता है ट्रैफिक जाम, रहें सावधान

19 नवंबर 2018

एयर इंडिया
Delhi NCR

एयर इंडिया की महिलाकर्मी को किया अगवा, मांगी 1 करोड़ की फिरौती, एक गिरफ्तार

19 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने पीएम मोदी पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। सिब्बल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि प्रधानमंत्री को इतिहास की कोई जानकारी ही नहीं है। कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम मोदी से कई कठिन सवाल भी पूछे। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

17 नवंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना 1:06

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

THAK THAK GANG 2:04

नोएडा में 'ठक-ठक गैंग' के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 1:17

और जानलेवा हुई दिल्ली की हवा, 12 नवंबर तक बढ़ा ट्रकों की एंट्री पर बैन

11 नवंबर 2018

Related

Praveen Togadia attacked on Modi government and RSS
Delhi NCR

प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने केंद्र सरकार पर निकाली भड़ास, बोले-'संतों की उपेक्षा कर रही भाजपा सरकार'

20 नवंबर 2018

news
Delhi NCR

बॉलीवुड और राजनीतिज्ञों का मेला, हिंदी सिनेमा सम्मान समारोह में सम्मानित हुई हस्तियां

20 नवंबर 2018

gurugram 8 year old girl forcibly made to play game on mobile then took inside and molested her
Delhi NCR

8 साल की बच्ची को मोबाइल पर गेम खिलाने के बहाने ले गया अंदर, की छेड़खानी

19 नवंबर 2018

केएमपी
Delhi NCR

इंडस्ट्रियल कॉरिडोर के रूप में उभरेंगे केएमपी-केजीपी, गाजियाबाद जाना होगा आसान

19 नवंबर 2018

anshu prakash
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश का तबादला, दूरसंचार मंत्रालय में एडिशनल सेक्रेटरी बनाए गए

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.