Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out at godown in Punjabi Bagh Delhi

दिल्ली: पंजाबी बाग में ट्रांसपोर्ट गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, पांच दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 05:31 PM IST
गोदाम में लगी आग
गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
राजधानी दिल्ली के पंजाबी बाग इलाके में आग लगने की खबर है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक ट्रांसपोर्ट गोदाम में आग लगी है। पांच दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं, आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश जारी हैं। 
fire delhi police fire in delhi
