दिल्लीः एम्स के ऑपरेशन थियेटर में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 06:54 PM IST
आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे दमकर कर्मचारी
आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे दमकर कर्मचारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में रविवार को एक ऑपरेशन थियेटर में आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग ट्रॉमा सेंटर स्थित ऑपरेशन थियेटर में लगी है। फिलहाल घटनास्थल पर फायर ब्रिगेड की चार गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हुई हैं। 
शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। पुलिस आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाने में जुट गई है। बता दें कि देशभर के लोग इलाज कराने यहां पहुंचते हैं, ऐसे में आग लगने के कारण यहां मरीजों और लोगों में बेचैनी बढ़ गई है।

aiims fire in aiims delhi police
