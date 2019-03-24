#VISUALS Delhi: Fire breaks out at an operation theatre in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Center, fire tenders present; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PGGmZduX5p— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019
हरियाणवी डांसर और गायक सपना चौधरी को लेकर शनिवार को खबर आई थी कि वह कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गईं हैं लेकिन एक दिन बाद ही सपना चौधरी ने इससे साफ इंकार करते हुए कहा कि मीडिया में चल रही खबरें फर्जी हैं और जिन तस्वीरों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है वह फर्जी है।
