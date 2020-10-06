शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Bharthal village of Sector-26 Dwarka

दिल्लीः द्वारका सेक्टर 26 स्थित एक गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल की 13 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 06:28 AM IST
मौके पर मौजूद दमकल विभाग के लोग
मौके पर मौजूद दमकल विभाग के लोग - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के द्वारका सेक्टर-26 के भरथल गांव में मंगलवार तड़के एक गोदाम में आग लग गई। दिल्ली फायर सर्विस के डिवीजनल ऑफिसर एमके चट्टोपाध्याय ने कहा कि आग लगने के पीछे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। मौके पर पहुंची 13 फायर टेंडर की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस आगजनी में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
