Fire breaks out at a factory in Bawana At Delhi

दिल्ली: बवाना की एक फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 09:22 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली के बवाना इलाके में स्थित एक फैक्टरी में आग लगने की जानकारी मिली है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची है। विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है।  
Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

22 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
zaheer khan
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

हो गया खुलासा, आखिर मुंबई इंडियंस ने क्यों खेला युवराज सिंह पर दांव

22 मार्च 2019

राम गोपाल यादव
Kanpur

सपा नेता रामगोपाल यादव का बड़ा बयान, पुलवामा हमले को बताया साजिश, योगी बोले- माफी मांगें

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

सज गया मंच, निकल पड़ी 'विराट सेना', सीएसके से होगा IPL का पहला मैच

21 मार्च 2019

आरसीबी
Virat kohli rcb
rcb virat
RCB
Cricket News

सज गया मंच, निकल पड़ी 'विराट सेना', सीएसके से होगा IPL का पहला मैच

21 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

ये हैं सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले साउथ के 10 सुपरस्टार, हर फिल्म में रूप बदलता है यह एक्टर

21 मार्च 2019

vikram
Ramcharan and Neha
vikram
mahesh babu
Bollywood

ये हैं सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले साउथ के 10 सुपरस्टार, हर फिल्म में रूप बदलता है यह एक्टर

21 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019: bjp announced candidates name
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा की पहली सूची में यूपी में इन नेताओं को मिला टिकट

21 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL: 12 साल में ये खिलाड़ी हुए सबसे ज्यादा मालामाल, जानिए धोनी से लेकर कोहली की कमाई

22 मार्च 2019

rohit sharma ms dhoni and gautam gambhir
shikhar dhawan
रॉबिन उथप्पा
शेन वॉटसन
Cricket News

IPL: 12 साल में ये खिलाड़ी हुए सबसे ज्यादा मालामाल, जानिए धोनी से लेकर कोहली की कमाई

22 मार्च 2019

fire factory factory fire bawana delhi
पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी पर लगा तिरंगे के अपमान का आरोप, केस दर्ज

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी बड़ी मुश्किल में फंसती नजर आ रही हैं। दरअसल, उनके खिलाफ बुधवार को दिल्ली के बवाना थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है।

22 मार्च 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में पति ने पत्नी और चचेरा भाई को मारी गोली, अवैध संबंध का था शक

21 मार्च 2019

सौरभ भारद्वाज
Delhi NCR

भाजपा को वॉक ओवर देकर कांग्रेस 2024 की तैयारी में जुटी

21 मार्च 2019

nhm
India News

खुशी के रंग: स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, बढ़ा वेतन

21 मार्च 2019

आरोपी स्वर्ण पदक विजेता राहुल
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय तीरंदाजी में 3 स्वर्ण पदक विजेता लूट में गिरफ्तार, जीते थे 8 पदक

21 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन पर शीला सहित कार्यकारी अध्यक्षों ने लिया यू टर्न

20 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्यासी डॉली शर्मा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में कांग्रेस ने उतारा ब्राह्मण उम्मीदवार, गड़बड़ाया महागठबंधन का गणित

19 मार्च 2019

Three children burnt alive in Power House noida
Delhi NCR

खुशियों पर ग्रहण: बिजलीघर में करंट से तीन 3 बच्चे जिंदा जले

21 मार्च 2019

फाइल
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव: बेटा कांग्रेस तो पिता भाजपा के लिए मांगेंगे वोट

20 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

होली 2019: अस्पतालों में अलर्ट, आपात सेवाओं में रहेंगे डॉक्टर

21 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से हुंकार रैली के दौरान भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर सरकार पर निशाना साधा। इस दौरान चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि जरूरत पड़ी तो भीमा कोरेगांव को दोहरा सकते हैं।

15 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

11 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:13

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

Noida metro
Delhi NCR

आज दोपहर 2.30 तक बंद रहेगी मेट्रो सेवा, फीडर बसों की संख्या भी रहेगी कम

21 मार्च 2019

PC Chacko,Congress on party leaders wrote to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आप से गठबंधन पर कांग्रेस में बढ़ी रार, शीला के बाद चाको ने लिखा राहुल को खत

19 मार्च 2019

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

अलका का केजरीवाल पर निशाना, कहा- अभद्र भाषा बोलते हैं, भ्रमित नेता

17 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नाइजीरियाई ने की ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल

21 मार्च 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल नहीं मनाएंगे होली, दूसरे नेताओं को छूट

20 मार्च 2019

सपा
Delhi NCR

सपा ने गाजियाबाद से सुरेंद्र कुमार को दिया टिकट, चार अन्य उम्मीदवारों के भी नाम घोषित

15 मार्च 2019

