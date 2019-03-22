शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out after a cylinder blast in Monga Nagar delhi

दिल्लीः मोंगा नगर में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट के बाद लगी आग, 8 दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 10:05 PM IST
आग लगी
आग लगी
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मोंगा नगर में करावल रोड पर हुए सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट के बाद आग लग गई। धमाके के बाद बिल्डिंग में लगी आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। 
अभी आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है और न ही किसी किस्म की हानि का कोई ब्योरा हासिल हो पाया है। आग लगने के बाद इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 

fire breaks out cylinder blast in delhi fire tender
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी: गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर में पकड़ा गया 102 किलो सोना, विदेश से किया गया था आयात

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। पुलिस ने 120 किलोग्राम सोना पकड़ा है। गाजियाबाद में अबतक की सबसे बड़ी बरामदगी हुई है। 

22 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गौतम गंभीर आज हो सकते हैं बीजेपी में शामिल, यहां से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

मृतका का शव ले जाते मेट्रो कर्मी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा : मेट्रो रेल के सामने कूदकर युवती ने की आत्महत्या

22 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी पर लगा तिरंगे के अपमान का आरोप, केस दर्ज

22 मार्च 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः तेज रफ्तार कार पेड़ से टकराई, एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की मौत

22 मार्च 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में आठ लोगों की मौत, चार सगे भाइयों ने एक साथ गंवाई जान

22 मार्च 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी का झंडा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद : सपा में शामिल हुए सुरेश बंसल, सुरेन्द्र कुमार मुन्नी की जगह लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गौतमबुद्ध नगर सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन भरा

22 मार्च 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में पति ने पत्नी और चचेरा भाई को मारी गोली, अवैध संबंध का था शक

21 मार्च 2019

रैपिड रेल (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

अब रफ्तार पकड़ेगा रैपिड रेल का प्रोजेक्ट, जल्द खुलेंगे यह टेंडर

22 मार्च 2019

