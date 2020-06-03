दिल्लीः तुगलकाबाद की वाल्मीकि बस्ती में आग, अभी कोई नुकसान नहीं

Delhi: Fire broke out at Valmiki Basti of Tughlaqabad's slum area earlier today. Fire is under control now. Divisional Fire Officer SK Dua says, "We received a call at 1:31 AM. 20 fire tenders are here. Fire brought under control at 3:30 AM, cooling op on. No casualties reported" pic.twitter.com/QtM3lUCxAp— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.