दिल्लीः तुगलकाबाद की वाल्मीकि बस्ती में आग, अभी कोई नुकसान नहीं

Delhi: Fire broke out at Valmiki Basti of Tughlaqabad's slum area earlier today. Fire is under control now. Divisional Fire Officer SK Dua says, "We received a call at 1:31 AM. 20 fire tenders are here. Fire brought under control at 3:30 AM, cooling op on. No casualties reported" pic.twitter.com/QtM3lUCxAp