दिल्लीः तुगलकाबाद की वाल्मीकि बस्ती में आग, अभी कोई नुकसान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 06:20 AM IST
1 - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के तुगलकाबाद इलाके की वाल्मीकि बस्ती में आग सवेरे आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पाया जा चुका है। दमकल अधिकारी एसके दुआ ने बताया कि हमें रात डेढ़ बजे के आसपास सूचना मिली थी। दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां भेजी गईं। करीब 3.30 बजे आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। किसी नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।  
fire in delhi slum ares valmiki basti

