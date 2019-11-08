शहर चुनें

नासिन अधिकारियों की पासिंग आउट परेड में पहुंचीं वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण, कहा- करदाताओं को करें सशक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:37 PM IST
पासिंग आउट परेड में वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण काे सलामी देते कैडेट्स
पासिंग आउट परेड में वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण काे सलामी देते कैडेट्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नासिन के 69वें बैच के अधिकारियों का दीक्षांत समारोह शुक्रवार को आयोजित किया गया। देश की वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने दीक्षांत समारोह में पहुंचकर अधिकारियाें का हाैसला बढ़ाया।
वित्तमंत्री ने दीक्षांंत समाराेह में ध्वजाराेहण किया। कैडेट्स ने वित्तमंत्री को सलामी दी। दीक्षांत समारोह में 109 कैडेट्स ने भाग लिया। वित्तमंत्री ने कैडेट्स को पूरे मनोयोग से देश सेवा करने का संकल्प दिलाया और पासिंग आउट परेड की सलामी ली।

वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कैडेट्स काे संबाेधित करते हुए कहा कि आप सभी को यह भूमिका निभानी होगी कि जो भी कर का भुगतान करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें कानून की जानकारी दी जाए, ताकि वे सुविधानुसार कर का भुगतान कर सकें और सशक्त हो सकें।



nirmala sitharaman nacin faridabad passing out parade
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

